Monday February 21, 2022
Queen's own people pushing her to the worst?

The Queen needs her own people to help her overcome the crisis instead of adding to her worries

By Web Desk
February 21, 2022
Queen Elizabeth,  who's experiencing mild cold-like symptoms  after contracting the virus, has been enduring a host of difficulties, most of them are  created by her own loved ones.

The longest reigning monarch has been standing with her people for last 70 years, and also doing her best to protect the reputation of the royal family. But,  she is seemingly not being treated in same way as her  own people  are apparently adding to the Queen's worries with their uncontrolled behaviours and gestures.

The 95-year-old monarch is facing personal turmoil amid a growing number of royal crises in 2022 - which was meant to be the year of celebrations for the Queen and the entire royal family.

The couple of years ago Queen had been  enjoying good health and strong relationship with her own people. But   the crises have grown since Megxit and Prince Philip's sad demise and  cast dark clouds  over her Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer.

 2022 has been a year of considerable challenge rather than celebration for the  monarch. Prince Andrew's  sexual assault case -  people are questioning who would pay millions of pounds to his accuser  - Prince Charles' charity is being investigated over alleged cash for honours scandal - and of course Prince Harry's  decision to quit the royal family and  his upcoming memoir  are  the real problems for the monarchy that won’t just disappear overnight.

In 1992, Queen experienced one of the  worst crises of her life including, the Princess Royal divorce, the Duke and Duchess of York's separation, the Prince and Princess of Wales' split and Windsor Castle's fire.

Some royal fans and experts are speculating that 2022 will become another “annus horribilis” for the Queen. 

The Queen, who's facing multiple challenges amid health concerns, needs her own people to help her overcome the crisis instead of adding to her worries.