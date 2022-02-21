Queen's own people pushing her to the worst?

Queen Elizabeth, who's experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after contracting the virus, has been enduring a host of difficulties, most of them are created by her own loved ones.

The longest reigning monarch has been standing with her people for last 70 years, and also doing her best to protect the reputation of the royal family. But, she is seemingly not being treated in same way as her own people are apparently adding to the Queen's worries with their uncontrolled behaviours and gestures.

The 95-year-old monarch is facing personal turmoil amid a growing number of royal crises in 2022 - which was meant to be the year of celebrations for the Queen and the entire royal family.

The couple of years ago Queen had been enjoying good health and strong relationship with her own people. But the crises have grown since Megxit and Prince Philip's sad demise and cast dark clouds over her Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer.

2022 has been a year of considerable challenge rather than celebration for the monarch. Prince Andrew's sexual assault case - people are questioning who would pay millions of pounds to his accuser - Prince Charles' charity is being investigated over alleged cash for honours scandal - and of course Prince Harry's decision to quit the royal family and his upcoming memoir are the real problems for the monarchy that won’t just disappear overnight.

In 1992, Queen experienced one of the worst crises of her life including, the Princess Royal divorce, the Duke and Duchess of York's separation, the Prince and Princess of Wales' split and Windsor Castle's fire.

Some royal fans and experts are speculating that 2022 will become another “annus horribilis” for the Queen.

The Queen, who's facing multiple challenges amid health concerns, needs her own people to help her overcome the crisis instead of adding to her worries.