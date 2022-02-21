Priyanka Chopra spends love-filled Sunday with Nick Jonas: See post

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made the best of time with each other over the weekend as per proof on social media.
The lovers who welcomed a child through surrogacy finally took out some to relive romantic moments.
Taking to her Instagram story, the Bajirao Mastani actress treated her fan-base with a love-filled click and wrote, “My favourite kind of Sunday."
In the picture, the superstar was spotted holding Nick’s hand as he drove his car.
It was truly a loving sight and their admirers could not keep calm over the bond they exude.
