Priyanka Chopra spends love-filled Sunday with Nick Jonas: See post

Monday February 21, 2022
By Web Desk
February 21, 2022
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made the best of time with each other over the weekend as per proof on social media.

The lovers who welcomed a child through surrogacy finally took out some to relive romantic moments.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Bajirao Mastani actress treated her fan-base with a love-filled click and wrote, “My favourite kind of Sunday." 

In the picture, the superstar was spotted holding Nick’s hand as he drove his car.

It was truly a loving sight and their admirers could not keep calm over the bond they exude. 