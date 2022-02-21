Khloe Kardashian sets internet ablaze in latest snaps, flaunts her diamond ring

Fashion sensation and reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has shared her jaw-dropping stunning pictures on social media on Sunday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted her perfect curves in a body-hugging brown gown.

The glam diva paired her gorgeous outfit with matching gloves and a leopard print purse. She left her beautiful blonde locks open in the snaps.

Khloe, who is a mom of a 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, flashed her stunning diamond jewelry including earrings and a glam ring.

She captioned her photo: "'It's giving I just buried my rich husband vibes' Ross."

The post garnered massive likes in no time. The Kardashian sisters’ also dropped heart-eyed emoticons in the comments section and praised her glamorous look.