Khloe Kardashian sets internet ablaze in latest snaps, flaunts her diamond ring

Monday February 21, 2022
By Web Desk
February 21, 2022
Fashion sensation and reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has shared her jaw-dropping stunning pictures on social media on Sunday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted her perfect curves in a body-hugging brown gown.

The glam diva paired her gorgeous outfit with matching gloves and a leopard print purse. She left her beautiful blonde locks open in the snaps.

Khloe, who is a mom of a 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, flashed her stunning diamond jewelry including earrings and a glam ring.

She captioned her photo: "'It's giving I just buried my rich husband vibes' Ross."

The post garnered massive likes in no time. The Kardashian sisters’ also dropped heart-eyed emoticons in the comments section and praised her glamorous look.