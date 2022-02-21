Khloe Kardashian sets internet ablaze in latest snaps, flaunts her diamond ring

Fashion sensation and reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has shared her jaw-dropping stunning pictures on social media on Sunday.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted her perfect curves in a body-hugging brown gown.
The glam diva paired her gorgeous outfit with matching gloves and a leopard print purse. She left her beautiful blonde locks open in the snaps.
Khloe, who is a mom of a 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, flashed her stunning diamond jewelry including earrings and a glam ring.
She captioned her photo: "'It's giving I just buried my rich husband vibes' Ross."
The post garnered massive likes in no time. The Kardashian sisters’ also dropped heart-eyed emoticons in the comments section and praised her glamorous look.
Ali Fazal features in Gal Gadot starrer 'Death On The Nile'
Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022: ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ Ranveer Singh and ‘Shershaah’ were among the winners
Piers Morgan also wished the Queen a ‘full and speedy’ recovery from coronavirus.
Jennifer Lopez opened up about her relationship with Ben Affleck while talking about her film 'Marry Me'
Jamal Edwards launched Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and other through his You Tube channel
Ali Noor never admitted guilt. But to make matters worse, he messaged her, With offers of help. He also admitted going...