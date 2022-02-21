‘Gruelling’ work schedule of British royals exposed: ‘Every hour of everyday!’

An ex-butler known for his years of service within the British royal family has broken down the gruelling schedule senior members engage in, day after day.
He explained the ‘punishing’ schedule by admitting that senior royals “didn’t really do the kind of down-time that we do.”
According to Express UK, he also admitted, “That was the thing that amazed me, how much they worked. They worked from start to finish. By the time they finished official dinners, for example, it was about 10.30 pm-11 pm at night."
He also went on to say, "I would often then see Prince Charles go back to his desk and carry on working. They didn’t really do the kind of downtime that we do. I think that’s what people don’t get.”
“I used to think it would be amazing to be a royal, what an amazing lifestyle. And it’s not because it literally works every hour of every day.”
