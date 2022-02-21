Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Complete winners list

The prestigious ceremony of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held in Mumbai on Sunday. Ranveer Singh bagged Best Actor award for his performance Kabir Khan’s ’83, while Film of the Year award goes to Pushpa: The Rise.

The star-studded event was attended by several prominent stars of the industry including, veteran actor Asha Parekh, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Kiara Advani, and others.

Here is the complete list of all the winners:

Film of the Year – Pushpa: The Rise

Best Film – Shershaah

Best Actor – Ranveer Singh

Best Actress – Kriti Sanon

Best Director – Ken Ghosh

Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry – Asha Parekh

Best Actor in Supporting Role – Satish Kaushik

Best Actress in Supporting Role – Lara Dutta

Best Actor in a Negative Role – Aayush Sharma

Critics Best Film – Sardar Udham

Critics Best Actor – Sidharth Malhotra

Critics Best Actress – Kiara Advani

People’s Choice Best Actor – Abhimanyu Dassani

People’s Choice Best Actress – Radhika Madan

Best Debut – Ahan Shetty

Best International Feature Film – Another Round

Best Web Series – Candy

Best Actor in Web Series – Manoj Bajpayee

Best Actress in Web Series – Raveena Tandon

Television Series of the Year – Anupama

Best Actor in Television Series – Shaheer Sheikh

Best Actress in Television Series – Shraddha Arya

Most Promising Actor in Television Series – Dheeraj Dhoopar

Most Promising Actress in Television Series – Rupali Ganguly

Best Short Film – Pauli

Best Playback Singer Male – Vishal Mishra

Best Playback Singer Female – Kanika Kapoor

Best Cinematographer – Jayakrishna Gummadi