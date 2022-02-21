Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Complete winners list

The prestigious ceremony of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held in Mumbai on Sunday. Ranveer Singh bagged Best Actor award for his performance Kabir Khan’s ’83, while Film of the Year award goes to Pushpa: The Rise.
The star-studded event was attended by several prominent stars of the industry including, veteran actor Asha Parekh, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Kiara Advani, and others.
Here is the complete list of all the winners:
Film of the Year – Pushpa: The Rise
Best Film – Shershaah
Best Actor – Ranveer Singh
Best Actress – Kriti Sanon
Best Director – Ken Ghosh
Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry – Asha Parekh
Best Actor in Supporting Role – Satish Kaushik
Best Actress in Supporting Role – Lara Dutta
Best Actor in a Negative Role – Aayush Sharma
Critics Best Film – Sardar Udham
Critics Best Actor – Sidharth Malhotra
Critics Best Actress – Kiara Advani
People’s Choice Best Actor – Abhimanyu Dassani
People’s Choice Best Actress – Radhika Madan
Best Debut – Ahan Shetty
Best International Feature Film – Another Round
Best Web Series – Candy
Best Actor in Web Series – Manoj Bajpayee
Best Actress in Web Series – Raveena Tandon
Television Series of the Year – Anupama
Best Actor in Television Series – Shaheer Sheikh
Best Actress in Television Series – Shraddha Arya
Most Promising Actor in Television Series – Dheeraj Dhoopar
Most Promising Actress in Television Series – Rupali Ganguly
Best Short Film – Pauli
Best Playback Singer Male – Vishal Mishra
Best Playback Singer Female – Kanika Kapoor
Best Cinematographer – Jayakrishna Gummadi
