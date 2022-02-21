Jamal Edwards passes away, music industry mourns loss of 'brightest star'

Jamal Edwards, music entrepreneur and founder of SBTV, died on Sunday at the age of 31, confirmed BBC.

The You Tube star, born in Luton in 1990, launched a channel to discover emerging artists and helped launch the career of many famed musicians including Ed Sheeran, Jessi J, Dave, Skepta, Rita Ora and Stormzy.

Reacting to the heartbreaking news of the entrepreneur’s demise, Lady Leshur expressed, “This man helped so many artists to become who they are today including myself,” she tweeted.

“He gave me opportunity after opportunity to showcase my talent from Brum into London. We need to keep his name and brand alive. This is painful the good always go too soon,” she added.

Moreover, London’s mayor Sadiq Khan also mourned Edwards' death, “British music and entertainment has lost one of its brightest stars. My thoughts are with Jamal’s loved ones at this terribly sad time.”





