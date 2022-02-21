Kareena Kapoor shares unseen picture of Saif Ali Khan with their son Jeh

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s second son Jehangir Ali Khan turned one on Monday, February 21.

Amid all, the Jab We Met actor posted a picture of husband Saif and son Jeh on Instagram and has sent the internet into a meltdown.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Ok Abba will follow too I love you,” with hashtag#MyBoys #Forever #MyTigers

In the picture, the father-son duo is seen looking at the flowering plant and spending quality time together.

Meanwhile, fans took an opportunity to wish Jeh a very happy birthday and showered love in the post.

One fan wrote, “Happy birthday.”

Another wrote, “The cutest Father and Son.”



