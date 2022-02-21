 
Monday February 21, 2022
By Web Desk
February 21, 2022
Prince Harry unlikely to relinquish key position as he intends to serve the Queen

Prince Harry may have  stepped down  from his royal duties to live a financially independent life in the United States with his family, but he has no plan to relinquish as a Counsellor of State.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex  is domiciled in Britain and is eligible to serve the Queen as one of the four Counsellors of State.

The report said that the Duke will keep his UK address.

Royal fans are reacting to the news and several of them said on social media that Prince Andrew and Harry need to be removed as Counsellors of State.

"Princess Anne and Prince Edward would make great Counsellors of State. They are dutiful, loyal to the monarch, the UK and Commonwealth. There are no two better candidates," wrote a user.

Another said "So wrong that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are Counsellors of State. The law should be changed so that Princess Anne becomes one."

Royal biographer Angela Levin also backed the demand by retweeting a post calling for the removal of Prince Harry and Andrew as Counsellors of State.