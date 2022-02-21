'Vulnerable' Queen Elizabeth caught COVID-19 after safe bubble around her was relaxed

Royal expert Omid Scobie said relaxing the Covid-safe bubble around Queen Elizabeth led to her illness.

He was commenting the reports that the monarch tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the royal family, her symptoms are "mild" and she intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence.



Commenting on the report, the "Finding Freedom" author Scobie said "Can't help but feel that relaxing the Covid-safe bubble around the Queen has led to today's news. It's understandable HMTQ would want to keep an active schedule of duties, but those around her should have done everything possible to protect a vulnerable 95-year-old at all costs."



The news comes after Prince Charles, the queen's eldest son and heir, tested positive on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor.



No information was given then on whether Queen Elizabeth — who this month marked 70 years on the throne — had taken any Covid tests herself.



She resumed in-person audiences at the castle last week, but complained to one attendee of suffering from stiffness and was photographed holding a walking stick.

"Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for COVID," a statement from the palace said.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," it said.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

While normally secretive about the queen's health, the palace has previously confirmed she is fully vaccinated against COVID-19