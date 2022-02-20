 
Sunday February 20, 2022
Prince Andrew’s desire to return to work would be ‘a royal nightmare’: report

By Web Desk
February 20, 2022

Prince Andrew’s seeming desire to return back into the royal fold has been branded ‘a PR disaster waiting to happen’ and even a ‘royal nightmare’.

The chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, Eric Schiffer, made this claim during his interview with Express UK.

He began the claim by saying that “It would be a royal nightmare.”

“The Crown would materially damage trust if Andrew were to quickly resume royal duties after paying to settle with Giuffre.”

In light of everything, “Andrew’s smartest strategy is to buy a stack of books and a few streaming subscriptions and plan to stay indoors and away from cameras for the next six months.”