Prince Andrew’s desire to return to work would be ‘a royal nightmare’: report

Prince Andrew’s seeming desire to return back into the royal fold has been branded ‘a PR disaster waiting to happen’ and even a ‘royal nightmare’.
The chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, Eric Schiffer, made this claim during his interview with Express UK.
He began the claim by saying that “It would be a royal nightmare.”
“The Crown would materially damage trust if Andrew were to quickly resume royal duties after paying to settle with Giuffre.”
In light of everything, “Andrew’s smartest strategy is to buy a stack of books and a few streaming subscriptions and plan to stay indoors and away from cameras for the next six months.”
Queen Elizabeth gets into survival mode and kicks out Prince Andrew in bid to ‘hang onto’ monarchy
Adele called off her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency on January 20
Queen Elizabeth causes a nation-wide frenzy with a positive diagnosis for covid-19
Sabrina Carpenter sheds light on her intentions and plans for new music
Alec Baldwin and his family have purchased a retreat in Vermont — a farmhouse and about 50 acres
Lincoln Center will honour Cate Blanchett with its 47th Chaplin Award at the arts organization’s annual gala