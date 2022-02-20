Adele's Las Vegas residency expected to reschedule this year: source

Adele promised that she'd be back with her Las Vegas residency and it seems like she didn't lie as the reports are suggesting that her postponed shows could take place as early as this summer.

The Hello hit-maker called off her much-awaited shows at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum on January 20, just a day before the event.

She dropped a tears-filled video to inform her fans that her show ‘isn’t read’ due to pandemic.

However, her performances is expected to reschedule any time between June and September this year as a slot is being decided for Adele.

Keith Urban's shows will go on until June 18, following Los Stewart’s who is expected to take over the venue in September.

“That is the scheduling that would make the most sense,” an insider told The Sun.

“Talks are ongoing at the moment, and the hope is that Adele’s rearranged dates will be agreed very soon,” it added.

“She has made it clear that next year is not an option, and everyone is keen to lock the dates in,” the source said.