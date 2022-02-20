Hollywood star Cate Blanchett to receive prestigious award at Lincoln Center

Lincoln Center will honour Cate Blanchett with its 47th Chaplin Award at the arts organization’s annual fundraising gala, reported The Associated Press.
Film at Lincoln Center announced the award for Blanchett on Friday. It will be presented to her on April 25 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall.
“We are thrilled to welcome Cate Blanchett back to Film at Lincoln Center, where three of her films have previously screened as part of the New York Film Festival,” said Lesli Klainberg, executive director of Film at Lincoln Center, in a statement.
“Ms. Blanchett’s career includes extraordinary performances in films ranging from small independent efforts to major studio franchises and with some of the most renowned directors of our time. It is our privilege to dedicate an evening of celebration to her, and add one more accolade to her many well-deserved awards.”
The previous Chaplin Award Gala, which honoured Spike Lee, was postponed more than a year by the pandemic and was ultimately held last September.
The Chaplin Award has been given out since 1972 and previous recipients include Alfred Hitchcock, Billy Wilder, Elizabeth Taylor, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep and Sidney Poitier.
Blanchett, a two-time Academy Award winner for her performances in Blue Jasmine and The Aviator, recently co-starred in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley and Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up. - AP
Adriana Lima is expecting her third child and first baby with her boyfriend Andre Lemmers
The money will be given in return for refurbishment work Prince Andrew paid on the property
Brad Pitt has reportedly been feeling ‘devastated’ after Angelina Jolie resold her winery stake
Channing Tatum almost turned down his starring role in the third installment of the hit Magic Mike franchise
George R.R. Martin revealed that filming on the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has wrapped
Sweden’s Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel issued a rare statement online in an effort to deny divorce rumours