David Beckham misses Victoria amid his luxury ski trip with kids: see pics

David Beckham continued missing his wifey Victoria Beckham who could not join her family on a luxury ski trip.
Taking to Instagram Story, the Manchester United alum shared a series of pictures with his fans as he made some gleeful memories in snow with his kids.
The 46-year-old was accompanied by his sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper. However, his eldest son Brooklyn and fiancé Nicola Peltz also didn’t join the football star.
Beckham also shared a sweet message for his ladylove. “@victoriabeckham we wish you were here. A little sake for daddy and sparkling water for Harper Seven,” he wrote on a photo.
“While mummy is hard at work, daddy day care,” added on another photo.
