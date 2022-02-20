Kanye West could be charged for allegedly punching a fan: reports 

Kanye West might face criminal charges for allegedly assaulting a fan last month who sought an autograph from the rapper.
According to the recent reports of TMZ, investigation in battery case involving the Donda rapper is about to complete after which the Los Angeles City Attorney will pronounce its decision.
The outlet reported that the 44-year-old rapper, who now goes as Ye, has not been questioned by the police however the evidences, including paparazzi video and witness statements, are hinting at the potential charges against the hip hop star.
On the professional front, the Flashing Lights rapper has recently made over a million dollars within 24 hours of Donda 2 release which he exclusively unveiled on his own music device STEM Player.
West ditched Apply, Spotify and other streaming platforms over their alleged unfair artist pay.
