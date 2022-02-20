Billie Eilish holds her first ever show at Madison Square: see pics 

It's Billie Eilish's first ever show at Madison Square and its a sold out venue! The Bad Guy hit-maker hit the New York City on Friday night for another spectacular concert amidst her Happier Than Ever tour.
Taking to Instagram Story, the 20-year-old singer shared a glimpse of her and brother Finneas Baird O’Connell staging some stunning performances at world's one of the most popular arenas.
The much-awaited show was supposed to take place two years ago before coronavirus pandemic broke out and the tour was postponed.
The Grammy-winning singer recently found herself in a heated controversy when Kanye West demanded an apology from Eilish for allegedly calling out Travis Scott and targeting the Astroworld tragedy.
The Donda rapper also threatened that he will pull out his Coachella performance if Eilish doesn’t issue an apology.
West’s statement came after the singer stopped her Atlanta concert mid-way to help a concert-goer get an inhaler who was having trouble breathing.
