Sabrina Carpenter breaks down plans for incoming new music: 'I couldn't be more excited'

Lyricist and songwriter Sabrina Carpenter wears her heart on her sleeve and addresses her plans for new music.

The singer spoke of her upcoming music during her interview with ET and during the course of it all, she promises to take fans on a ride “through a very pivotal chapter in my life”.

She was also quoted saying, "I'm so excited, I'm nervous, I'm scared. I'm all the things I think you normally would be to put out something that's different or something that just feels a little too personal."



"... I spent a pandemic kind of figuring it out, figuring out the heart of what it really is, and I couldn't be more excited."

"I think it's really, really the most incredible thing that the fans have stuck with me this long because you could never ask for that. I could truly never ask for the love and dedication that they give me."

Before concluding she also revealed that none of the songwriting, mixing or promoting process has ever felt like work to her.

"... What I am also so lucky about is that it doesn't feel like work, " she explained. "The fact that it's that kind of a relationship with them, it just makes me want to give them the world and I'm very grateful for that."