Photos: Rihanna leaves fans spellbound with her casual appearance in N.Y.C.

Pregnant Rihanna looked nothing short of a vision in her latest appearance during her dinner date with A$AP Rocky.

The singing sensation who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Rocky left fans in awe as she enjoyed a date night in New York City on Friday evening.



The pair dined at the Italian restaurant Carbone, where they were joined by the Love on the Brain hitmaker's younger brother, Rorrey Fenty.



For the night out, Rihanna opted a New York Mets t-shirt, which covered her growing bulge. She kept the look casual and cool with bedazzled faded jeans and an orange jacket.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky attended the evening outing wearing a matching all-white ensemble featuring colorful, bejeweled accents. He stuck to a theme with a pair of white sneakers. Undoubtedly, the couple looked stunning together.

Rihanna has been putting her bare baby bump on display since she and A$AP Rocky announced they were expecting in late January. The songstress recently told PEOPLE that she has embraced the good and the bad with her newfound curves.

Noting that "it's fun," but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant, Rihanna explained at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles earlier this month, "I like it. I'm enjoying it."

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the We Found Love singer added, joking, "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"