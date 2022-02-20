Kangana Ranaut asks fans not to burn money on 'Gangubai Kathawadi'

Kangana Ranaut is taking a jibe at Alia Bhatt ahead of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Turning to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the Queen actor declared watching the movie equivalent to burning one's money.

“This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power...” wrote Kangana in a scathing post.

In another note, she added: "Bollywood mafia daddy papa Jo who has single handedly ruined the work culture in the film industry, has emotionally manipulated many big directors and forced his products of mediocrity on their cinematic brilliance, another example will be following soon after this relase... people need to stop entertaining him, in this friday relase even a big hero and greatest director are the new victims of his manipulations..."