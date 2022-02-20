Queen does not extend public birthday wish for Prince Andrew after sex scandal

Queen is being sensitive to public feelings by not wishing disgraced son Prince Andrew on his birthday.

The 95-year-old monarch's official Instagram and Twitter accounts remained dry as the Duke of York turned 62. Bells at the Westminster Abbey did not also ring on the occasion. Public birthday wishes are not made for non-working members of the Royal Family.

As per The Telegraph, the Duke spent laid back birthday at his home, the Royal Lodge in Windsor with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

He is also said to have received calls from daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. Princess Eugenie is currently on a family trip to the US, where she also met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Westminster Abbey maintains that the bells in honour of Andrew did not ring due to financial constraints.

“Due to the financial restraints placed upon Westminster Abbey as a result of Covid-19, the Abbey bells now follow the tradition of the royal gun salutes and ring for the birthdays of HM The Queen on 21st April, Her Majesty’s Official Birthday in June, and the birthday of HRH The Prince of Wales on 14th November," they stated.