Prince Andrew could 'reinvent life' in America after Prince Harry

Ingrid Seward in her latest column for The Sun, predicts that the Duke of York has a desperate need to move past the sex scandal humiliation.

"It is possible Andrew could even attempt to reinvent himself as a supporter of abused women and appear on TV chat shows in the States. Imagine if Oprah got hold of him to tell his side of the story," she writes.

"Like Harry, in order to do this, he would probably need to move to America," suggests the royal expert.

However, Ms Seward added that Andrew would not move to the US until FBI has let him lose over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. "He certainly wouldn’t take such a leap until things have settled down with the FBI’s investigations into Epstein.

"He’s also unlikely to move while his beloved mother is still on the throne. But Andrew still has contacts in the US from his days as UK’s trade representative," she notes.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Epstein pal, Jean-Luc Brunel, who had also allegedly abused Virginia Giuffre, has been found dead in prison.

French daily Le Monde reports that Jean-Luc Brunel was found hanged last night in his prison cell in Paris.