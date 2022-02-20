Queen congratulates British women curlers for winning gold at Beijing Olympics

Queen Elizabeth II has congratulated British women curlers for winning gold medal at the Beijing Olympics 2022.



The Buckingham Palace posted the Queen’s wishes on its official Twitter handle with caption “Gold”.

It tweeted, “Congratulations @Team_Muirhead on winning @TeamGB’s first #curling gold medal in 20 years! What a fantastic end to #Beijing2022.”

Britain finally won Beijing Olympics gold on Sunday, the final day of the Games, as their women´s curling team thrashed Japan 10-3.

It was Britain´s second medal of the Games in total -- the other being silver for the men´s curlers on Saturday.

Led by skipper Eve Muirhead, Britain´s women had only just squeezed into the final after roaring from 4-0 down in Friday´s semi-final against Sweden before advancing in a nerve-racking extra-end shoot-out.

The win on Sunday was a triumphant end to a poor Games for Britain, whose small but well-funded Olympic squad fell below expectations.