Dave Chappelle announces 4 new comedy specials post ‘The Closer’ controversy

Dave Chappelle announced four new comedy specials which he will executively produce and host for Netflix.

According to the controversial comedian’s statement, the series of upcoming special has been titled as Chappelle’s Home Team.

The first show, featuring Nathaniel Martin Stroman, will premiere on the OTT platform on February 28.

Opening up about the upcoming shows, Chappelle expressed, “I’ve been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career.”

“Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment,” he said.

Last year, the comedian landed in hot waters after his October’s special The Closer was criticised for attacking transgender movement and a few segments of the show faced backlash for being ‘transphobic.’