I'm really bad at it: Kate Middleton's sweet DIY gesture for Prince George failed miserably

Kate Middleton was said to have been left embarrassed after her sweet gesture for her son Prince George ended in disaster.

The Duchess of Cambridge shared that she had picked up a new hobby to create a special present for her eight-year-old son.

Considering that the Duchess already has a creative flair for photography and art, it was thought that her newly chosen hobby, knitting, would be a breeze.

However, it was quickly proved that she was "really bad" at the skill as her plan to knit her then-unborn son an adorable sweater went south.

Speaking to a group of royal fans when visiting Glasgow in 2013, she shared: "I've been trying to knit and I'm really bad. I should be asking for tips!," reports Hello!.

Then in 2020, she met with some grandmothers who were really good at the skill, there she admitted that her attempt to knit a jumper for her son failed miserably.

She said: "I tried knitting when I first had George. I tried to knit him a very special jumper, but I got halfway down and it splattered. It's such an amazing skill."