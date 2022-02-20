Prince Andrew secretly discussed with Queen his future role in royal family

Prince Andrew secretly discussed with his mother Queen Elizabeth II his future role in the royal family after he settled the assault lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre last week.
According to the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Saturday, visited the Queen at Windsor Castle every night last week to discuss his future role in the royal family.
He also discussed with the Queen his £12 million Virginia Giuffre settlement.
The Duke of York lives five miles away from the Windsor Castle.
The report, citing a source, also claimed that Prince Andrew has extended an apology to the Queen over the scandal.
According to the royal insider, Andrew 62, realizes the seriousness of the matter and the 'the damage it has done to the monarchy.'
