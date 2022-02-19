Anushka Sharma showers praises on Delhi man for protecting injured stray dog: Watch

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma is one of many celebrities who care about animals and has called for stiffer penalties for those who abuse stray animals.

Recently, the PK actor took to Instagram to share a touching video of a Delhi man who could be seen caring for an injured stray dog, despite being dubbed as 'mad' for being nice to it.

Sharing the video, Anushka lauded his spirit and wrote, "Pagal toh woh hain jo insaniyat nahi samjhein. Aap toh...clap and hearts emojis. (Those who don't understand humanity, they are mad.)"

On the work front, the actor has kicked off preparations for her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress. On Friday, Anushka also was spotted at the ground as she began net practice in preparation for her role as a female cricketer. In the Netflix film, Anushka will be seen playing a character inspired by former Indian female cricketer, Jhulan Goswami.

