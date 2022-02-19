Niall Horan falls extremely ill during flight, cancels TV show appearance

Niall Horan has reportedly cancelled his TV appearance on RTE's Late Late Show on Friday after he revealed falling extremely ill during a flight.

According to the broadcaster, the One Direction alum was slated to virtually join the talk show from Los Angeles to pay tribute to golf star Leona Maguire.

However, prior to his much-awaited appearance, Horan took to Twitter to expressed gratitude towards the flight crew for taking a good care of him when he fell sick.

“Thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me,” he wrote.

The 28-year-old’s Tweet received a quick response from the airway’s official account.

“Thanks for your lovely comments about the care you received from our crew on your flight, Niall. We'll be sure to pass on your thanks to them,” the reply read.

However, the former X Factor contestant didn’t reveal his illness, reported a few days after he hit SoFi stadium in California to witness the enthralling Super Bowl between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.