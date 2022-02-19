Kanye West ‘making fruitless objections’ since Kim Kardashian’s has ‘rock solid’ prenup

Sources believe Kanye West is making ‘useless objections’ over property division since Kim Kardashian’s ironclad prenup kept properties separated from the very start.

This report has been brought forward by a source close to Radar and they explained how ‘ironclad’ Kim Kardashian’s prenup with Kanye West is.

This revelation comes shortly after Kim requested a sped up hearing for her divorce, leaving Kanye West irked.

According to sources, Kanye’s objections “make no sense” because their prenups prevent her from taking anything that is his if she ever decides to remarry.

This news comes shortly after it was revealed that Kanye West put forward three requirements before he would agree to sign on the dotted line.

The first is that Kim not be allowed to transfer anything from their shared trusts, two being that any debts be paid in the case that any one of them die before the other.

The third stipulation however is the most telling of the couple’s current standing for it requires that any conversations about the kids stay on the court record, especially in the case that Kim remarries.