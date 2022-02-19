Kanye West shares earnings after announcing ‘Donda 2’ will release on his own platform

US rapper Kanye West informed his millions of fans that they had made over $2.2 million in 24 hours after he announced that his new album Donda 2 will be released only on his own platform, the Stem Player.
Taking to Instagram, the I Love It singer shared his earning with the fans on Saturday.
He said, “We’ve made $2,227,012.05 in 24 hours.”
“God is good Thank you guys for taking this journey,” he further said.
On Friday, Kanye West announced that his eleventh studio album Donda 2 will not be available on Apple music, Amazon, Spotify or YouTube.
He said that Donda 2 will only be streaming on his own platform, the stem player for only $200.
Tom Holland shares how he has been called by multiple people asking the question
Ali Noor has penned a note for Ayesha Binte Rashid, asking for forgiveness
Lily James and Michael Shuman sparked dating rumours in February last year
Jennifer Aniston's infamous salad goes viral again
Olivia Rodrigo has parted ways with Adam Faze 'for a bit now'
‘Justice in Action’ initiative aims to help connect Justin Bieber's fans to important causes