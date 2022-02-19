Kanye West shares earnings after announcing ‘Donda 2’ will release on his own platform

 
Saturday February 19, 2022
Kanye West said that 'Donda 2' will only be streaming on his own platform, the stem player for only $200.

By Web Desk
February 19, 2022
US rapper Kanye West informed his millions of fans that they had made over $2.2 million in 24 hours after he announced that his new album Donda 2 will be released only on his own platform, the Stem Player.

Taking to Instagram, the I Love It singer shared his earning with the fans on Saturday.

He said, “We’ve made $2,227,012.05 in 24 hours.”

“God is good Thank you guys for taking this journey,” he further said.

On Friday, Kanye West announced that his eleventh studio album Donda 2 will not be available on Apple music, Amazon, Spotify or YouTube.

He said that Donda 2 will only be streaming on his own platform, the stem player for only $200.