Major update on Rob Kardashian’s lawsuit against Blac Chyna revealed: report

Rob Kardashian takes fans by storm following his decision to retract his assault lawsuit against Blac Chyna.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star has decided to forgo the ongoing suit against Blac Chyna, for the sake of their daughter.

No sooner did the court hear of Rob’s plans did the judge also sign off, according to Page Six.

“My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” the reality TV star told the publication.

He also admitted, “Now that the court has ruled hat there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

This update comes in regards to the 2017 filing, which stated that Chyna once attempted to strangle him with an iPhone charger cord following a combined binge consumption of copious amounts of drugs, as well as alcohol.

While Rob was able to escape, he walked away with multiple injuries across his face and head.

The injuries at the time were later also documented on his social media account, allegations Chyna rejected earlier on.

Before Rob moved to dismiss the entire mater, one of the couple’s mutual friends, Eugene Shipilsky decided to swear into a court of law and vow that she once “separately witnessed Chyna pointing a gun at Rob and threatening his life.”