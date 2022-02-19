Queen Platinum Jubilee celebrations to have Spice Girls performance?

Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations could have a smashing Spice Girls performance, organised by BBC.
As per The Sun, the offer, which has been extended by the bosses, is now waiting for a response from the famous girl band featuring Geri Horner, 49, Melanie Chisholm, 48, Victoria Beckham, 47, Melanie Brown, 46, and Emma Bunton, 46.
The performance is set to held in a live concert at the Buckingham Palace on June 4.
"BBC bosses are determined to put on a show to remember and what band is more iconic than the Spice Girls," a source said.
"The invitation has been made and it's now in the hands of the girls.
"It's no secret they regret turning down a similar opportunity for the Diamond Jubilee and they all have a deep respect for the Royal Family and the Queen."
If the former band agrees to the concert, this will be the first time they get together after 2019 Olympics.
