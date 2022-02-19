Tom Holland mom called 'Spider Man' bosses to give son 'toilet breaks'

Tom Holland is sharing a hilarious anecdote from his first time on the Spider Man set.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland revealed that his mother made a special call to the movie makers, requesting them to give him more toilet breaks while filming.

"On the first movie, I remember we were shooting this sequence on the stack on the Washington Monument, and I was in the suit for days at a time, sort of 11 hours [a day] and I was young, and wanted to impress the studio, and didn't want them to think I needed [bathroom] breaks," Holland began.

"I remember calling my mom up on our daily phone calls, and I was like, 'Mom, I'm really struggling, I'm working every day, and because I wear the suit, I can't go to the bathroom,' " he continued. "And then two days later the producer came up to me and was like, 'How are your kidneys?' "

Holland then revealed his producers asked if his kidneys were fine "Well, your mom called us…" they later quipped.

"Yeah, so my mom called up the biggest studio in the world and was like, 'Give my son more toilet breaks!' " added Holland, inviting laughter from the hosts.