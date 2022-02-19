Kanye West won't let Kim Kardashian be 'legally single' till she sorts THESE issues

Kanye West wants reassurance on certain issues before Kim Kardashian divorce.

The 44-year-old rapper filed a documents to respond to his ex's December petition in the Superior Court of California Wednesday in Los Angeles County, confirms PEOPLE.

Ye in his document states that he will not let Kim have her desired status before issues like children's custody and shared properties are settled. Kanye and Kim share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½.

The filing adds, "An early termination of status also creates barriers to obtaining evidence" if one of them "remarries before the case is concluded."

"If status is terminated now without his condition, then a barrier to obtaining evidence regarding parenting and custody will arise if Kim remarries before the case is concluded," the docs state.

West also wants Kardashian to not move or sell any assets from their trust before the terms of their property are jointly agreed upon.

West's lawyers said in the filing that "Kim's motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions."