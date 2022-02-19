Eminem wishes Dr.Dre on his 57th birthday

Eminem on Friday sent birthday greetings to rapper Dr.Dre who turned 57.

Taking to Twitter, the "Lose Yourself" rapper shared a picture from his recent performance at the Super Bowl halftime show with Dr.Dre and Snoop Dogg.

"STOP THE BEAT A MINUTE...Dre, I got something 2 say: HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dr. Dre," wrote Eminem.



