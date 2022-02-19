 
Eminem wishes Dr.Dre on his 57th birthday

The rappers performed at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday

By Web Desk
February 19, 2022
Eminem on Friday sent birthday greetings to rapper Dr.Dre who turned 57.

Taking to Twitter, the "Lose Yourself" rapper shared a picture from his recent performance at the Super Bowl halftime show with Dr.Dre and Snoop Dogg.

"STOP THE BEAT A MINUTE...Dre, I got something 2 say: HAPPY BIRTHDAY Dr. Dre," wrote Eminem.