York councillors looking to revoke Prince Andrew's Duke of York title





Prince Andrew's out-of-court settlement against his accuser Virginia Giuffre doesn't seem to have ended that impact of the case.

Councillors in York are looking to get Prince Andrew’s honorary freedom of the city revoked following his explosive, public case against Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that she was sexually abused by him multiple times when she was 17.

For the unversed, the disgraced Duke of York has potentially avoided an explosive trial by agreeing to a settlement that reportedly totals to £12million.

As a result, Lib Dem councillors in York are submitting a motion to revoke Prince Andrew’s Honorary Freedom of York, which he has held since 1987.

York Lib Dems tweeted: "At the next Full Council meeting Lib Dem councilors will be submitting a motion to begin the process of removing Prince Andrew's Honorary Freedom of York and call him to relinquish the #DukeOfYork title.

"We are determined to end all links Prince Andrew has with our great city."

Darryl Smalley, a Liberal Democrat councillor and York’s executive member for culture, leisure and communities, told The Guardian: "Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, we are seeking to end Prince Andrew’s links with our great city, including removing his honorary freedom.

“York’s unique connection to the crown and the monarch is an important part of our city’s legacy and history however, as a council and city, we stand with victims of sexual abuse and are doing all we can to end violence against woman and girls locally.

“As such, it is inappropriate that Prince Andrew retains his ambassadorial title that is intrinsically linked to our city."