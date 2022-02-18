These fan photos made the cut for royal family’s special Kensington Palace exhibition

The royal family has put together a special exhibition, titled Life Through a Royal Lens, set to be exhibited at the Kensington Palace to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The photos were sent in by fans and royal enthusiasts in response to the Palace’s appeal to collect amateur photographs of the royal family taken over the years to create a special exhibit which is now ready.
See all the shortlisted photographs, as compiled by People magazine, below:
Elizabeth from Los Angeles snapped this photo of the Queen and late Prince Philip in 1980 at the Badminton Horse Trials. She says she ended up at the trials courtesy of a couple who picked her up while she was hitchhiking in Bath.
This photo from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding from taken by Jonathan from Hastings, who was in the crowd watching as the newly-wed couple appeared on the Palace balcony.
The stunning image of Princess Diana was taken in 1993 by George from Kensington during a visit to the West London Methodist Mission in Marylebone.
This particularly serendipitous photo of Queen Elizabeth was taken by Mike from Maidenhead in March 2008 as the monarch made her way to see the French President.
This 1957 photo by Denis from Lichfield shows the Queen and her late husband Philip in happier times.
