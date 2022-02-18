Kristen Stewart didn’t know about Prince Harry’s move away from royalty

Kristen Stewart has been blissfully unaware of Prince Harry's strained relationship with royalty

Kristen Stewart has been blissfully unaware of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s strained relationship with royalty and their subsequent move to California.

Talking to Vanity Fair in its latest Hollywood issue, Stewart revealed that she was unaware of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s move to California in 2020 after stepping down from their royal roles.

“That's so funny. I wonder where. I'm no better than anyone! Of course, I want to know,” she quipped.

When told that the royal couple now reside in Santa Barbara, the Seberg actress remarked, “That makes sense. It's really nice up there.”

Stewart, who recently notched an Academy Award nomination for playing Princess Diana in Pablo Larraine’s Spencer, also shared that she didn’t watch Harry and Meghan’s explosive tell-all with Oprah last year because of how ‘personal’ it felt to her at the time.

“It was almost too hot to touch in terms of how personal it was for me at that time,” said the actress.