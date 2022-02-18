Prince William, Kate Middleton 'conflicting' over parenting hurdles with George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly been under a ton of pressure because of the overwhelming conflict they’ve been facing while their parenting ideas and abilities ‘conflict’ on both ends.

This news is forward by royal expert Jennie Bond and in her interview with OK! she began by addressing the ‘gruelling schedule,’ the duo juggles all day, and also explained how it ends up coming at odds with their ideals as parents of three.

Ms Bond started by sharing her wish for both Prince William and Kate to be awarded ‘a break’ of sorts, and was quoted saying, "They do need to be allowed to have a break, and particularly, their kids are so young.”

Especially considering how "Both of them are really hands-on parents and they want to be there for their kids.”

However, this new responsibility and added workload have brought conflict into their lives and Ms Bond admitted, "There is a conflict between their private life and having enough downtime with their children."

The Cambridge’s’ are known for their modern parenting values and pride themselves in helping out with homework, activities and school runs.

But with a change in their title fast approaching, they are starting to appear stretched beyond their limits, and Ms Bond fears they may struggle even more so if it continues.