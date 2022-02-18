Kris Jenner says Kylie Jenner's son Wolf has a best birthdate

Kris Jenner dishes on why Kylie Jenner's son Wolf has a best birthdate

Kris Jenner shared that his grandson Wolf Webster came into this world on a date which makes Kylie Jenner's angel number; ‘222’.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 66-year-old socialite explained why the newborn has the best birthdate.

“It was 2/2/22. That's an angel number,” she explained. “222 has always been Kylie's angel number. And a friend of hers got her a necklace with that number and she was wearing it when she gave birth. It was so weird.”

"And she's had the necklace for like five years," added the mother of six.

According to spiritualists, angel numbers are the digits that a person notices in random places which is actually a sign from angels.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Travis Scott took to Instagram to announced birth of their second baby with a black-and-white photo of her holding the baby's hand.



