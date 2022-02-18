Prince Harry ‘livid, feeling betrayed’ by news of Duchess Camilla becoming Queen

An ex-butler for the Royal Family has issued his take on the possible emotions that might be running around in Prince Harry’s mind after news of Duchess Camilla’s future title was made public.



An ex-butler who worked closely with Princess Diana during her time within the Royal Family has made this claim.

The conversation began with Paul Burrell telling Closer magazine, "It’ll be like a red rag to a bull for Harry."

While it is unlikely Prince Harry ‘hates’ the Duchess, there is a possibility of there still being some feelings of "betrayal" because it was his mother who was to be crowned Queen instead.



Mr Burrell also went on to add, "[Prince Harry] will be livid. Even though he and Meghan met the news with silence, I think he’ll really have something to say about this and it’ll rehash a lot of childhood trauma."

Before concluding he also added, It’s a huge deal he signed, so he’ll have to deliver the goods and give as much personal detail as possible. "I’m sure we’ll have TV interviews from Harry and Meghan, and more bombshells, teasers and titbits leaked into the press in the build-up to the book’s release, too."