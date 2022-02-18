Prince Andrew ‘hoping’ settlement leads to ‘quiet patronages,’ Queen’s good graces: report

Prince Andrew aims for the completely ‘but quiet’ reinstatement of his royal patronages now that his case against Virginia Giuffre has been silenced with a settlement.



This speculation has been brought to light by royal expert Adam Helliker in an interview with The Sun.

There he began by explaining how the settlement "plays into Andrew's hands," since it has managed to "spare the Queen the gruelling details," of her son’s alleged actions



The expert also went on to note how this may prompt him to pin his hopes on a ‘quiet’ reinstatement of his patronages.

Because "I think he will see this as a kind of way to give it a year and take on a few quiet patronages."

Even though many of his fellow citizens are suspecting of his innocence because of his decision to settle, days after demanding trial.

As Mr Helliker’s explains, "in English law, it would have been seen by everyone else as 'If he really is innocent then why didn't he go to America to fight it."