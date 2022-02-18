Mahira Khan nails her new look in captivating selfie: See

Superstar Mahira Khan who is a true diva in every essence grabbed all the attention with her new look amidst the mountains.

Be it Mahira’s eloquent way of speaking, her gorgeous Kalidaars and her love for sarees, she has been a fashion icon since day one.

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old shared a breathtaking selfie of herself sporting bangs with a high neck sweetie as she posed from the chilly mountainous areas and wrote, “Man. The mountains. X”





Khan has many times rocked her epic style and previously made headlines with her new baggy hair style.

It seemed that the icon was on a vacation at somewhere stunning relishing the scenic beauty.