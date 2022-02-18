Pete Davidson wants Kim Kardashian's family to know their romance isn't a fling

Pete Davidson is not shying away from expressing his feelings towards Kim Kardashian as the Saturday Night Live star is reportedly trying to make her family understand the seriousness of his romance with the SKIMS founder.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the lovebirds’ romance is headed for a serious route as they ‘have gotten even closer’ lately.

“Pete has been going out of his way to connect more with Kim's family in his own subtle ways,” a source spilled to the outlet.

“He wants to show them who he really is and have the family get to know him better,” it added.

“He wants the family to know that it's not just a fling between him and Kim and that it is way deeper than that,” the publication reported.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old TV personality has been at his ladylove’s ex Kanye West’s target.

However, Davidson has been taking a ‘mature route’ and has responded to any of the Flashing Lights rapper’s social media diss posts.