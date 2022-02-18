Ranveer Singh flaunts ripped biceps in latest photo: See

Actor Ranveer Singh who is best known for his fitness gave fans a glimpse into his chiseled physique as a surge of inspiration to get moving today.

The Gunday star is not only a fashion icon but also a gym freak who loves to keep himself smart and fit.

In a shared picture on Instagram, the 83 star set major fitness goals for his admirers as he was captured in a grey coloured vest with a fierce expression on his face.





Penning the post with a caption, Singh wrote, “Didn’t come this far to only come this far”.

Due to his high level fitness regime Ranveer is full of high energy and that makes him successful in his career when he has to give off a power-packed performance.