Khloé Kardashian, daughter True serve adorable selfie goals, ‘my forever’

American model and reality TV star Khloé Kardashian turned to her social media handle and dropped adorable pictures with daughter True Thompson and fans are stunned to see the little munchkin flaunt her love for the camera.

On Thursday, the alum, 37, shared adorable selfies of her and True, 3½, on her Instagram handle, leaving fans in awe.

In the shared photos, the mum opted for a refreshing, bright pink outfit and posed with a classic pout while True adorably leaned into her mother as she smiled for the camera.

The pictures were shared under the short and sweet caption that reads, "My Forever (heart emoticon)"

Earlier, True, whom the reality star shares with ex Tristan Thompson, grabbed massive attention for her luxury accessory.

In the picture, shared on her momma’s social media handle, the little munchkin wore a beige sweater and glittery pink skirt, and paired a bejeweled strawberry sprinkles donut clutch purse sitting next to her.

"Nothing sweeter than my girl," Kardashian wrote in the caption.

The attention-grabbing purse — featuring crystals, silver-toned hardware, and a metallic leather-lined interior — was priced for $4,195 on Leiber's website.