Happy Birthday J-Hope: Here are 5 best solo songs of the BTS member

BTS ARMY – the K-pop group’s official fandom, can’t keep calm as the septet’s rapper J-Hope turned 28-year-old on February 18.
The rapper, real name Jung Ho-seok, is a much-loved K-pop idol who has been brightening up fans’ lives with his stunning dance moves and amazing rap parts in BTS’ songs.
However, there’s been much more to his career also as a solo artist which usually remains under the shadow of the world famous pop group’s bigger achievements.
To celebrate his birthday, here’s a shout out to J-Hope’s best five solo songs that fans’ can’t miss:
1. Outro: EGO (Map of the Soul: 7)
2. Chicken Noodle Soup feat. Becky G
3. Airplane
3. Just Dance (Love Yourself: Answer)
4. Daydream
5. Intro: Boy Meets Evil
