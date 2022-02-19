Kristen Stewart says she was ‘hesitant’ to work with fiancé ‘Dylan Meyer’

Kristen Stewart has opened up about her plans of working with fiancé Dylan Meyer on a television show project.
Talking about her engagement in an interview with Vanity Fair, Stewart said, “I love being engaged. It’s different.. I just feel so happy and lucky.”
However, she added that she was ‘hesitant’ to work with Meyer as it might affect their relation.
She admitted, “You don’t want that to affect this beautiful relationship you have.”
The Seberg actress also revealed that the couple wrote the first episode of the show in just a week and a half.
The Spencer star jokingly said, “Like we discovered a super-brain. She’s a really genuinely brilliant (expletive) screenwriter.”
Stewart and Dylan started dating in 2019 and got engaged last year. They still haven’t disclosed any details about their wedding yet.
