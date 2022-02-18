BTS’ J-Hope opens up about ‘burdens, pressures’ in life: ‘Everyone has different sides’

BTS’ J-Hope explained the root cause behind his sad emotions while sitting for a candid admission.

He made all these revelations to Rolling Stone and was also quoted saying, “Things are really different from how it used to be. I just try to show who I really am. I think that’s the most comfortable for me. Everybody has, you know, different sides from what they show.”

“Of course, I do have a burden and a pressure as an artist. I just take them in for what they are. I just try to express that I’m going to overcome these difficulties.”

“If I express those things, I think that also gives me a sense of consolation as well. We have been communicating with our fans ever since we became artists, but now I think it’s become more natural and comfortable.”

“Before we tried to only show them the good side, the bright side of us. As my name is J-Hope, I only tried to show the bright side of our group and myself. But as the time passes by, one cannot feel the same way forever so I also felt other emotions.”

He concluded the admission on a happier and more hopeful note because from that point on, “I tried to express those emotions through music or dialogue, to express them in a very beautiful way.”