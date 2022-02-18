BTS’ J-Hope reflects on the lessons he learned in quarantine during covid-19: ‘29’s different’

BTS’ J-Hope weighs in on all the personal growth he experienced during the course of his quarantine experience, in the early days of the pandemic.

The singer got candid about it all during his cover story interview with Rolling Stone and it happened to coincide with his 29th birthday.

He started off by revealing, “It was an opportunity to learn how precious our ordinary lives were. I had to think about how my life should go on and how I should just stay calm and focus even during these times. It was a time to reflect on myself a lot.”

“The takeaway is I have to do what I can do best. Time goes on and life flows on, and we just have to keep doing music and performances.”

“I just thought that I have to make music that can give consolation and a sense of hope to other people. You know, we’re just people, like everybody else.”

Before concluding he also added, “So we feel the same way as everybody else. So we just wanted to make music and do performances that other people can resonate with and that can give people more strength.”