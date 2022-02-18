Kris Jenner spills labor room details from Kylie Jenner son Wolf's birth

Kris Jenner is spilling labor room details from when younger daughter Kylie Jenner gave birth.
Kylie welcomed second child, son Wolf, with boyfriend Travis Scott in February. Speaking about the 'amazing' joy of having her 11th grandchild, momager Kris confesses Wolf looks just like Stormi.
“When he came out, it was like Stormi being born again,” said Kris while speak to Ellen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
“It was amazing. It was me, Kylie and Travis,” she further revealed.
Speaking about the hospital in which Wolf was born, the matriarch added: “They have rules and regulations now so you can only have so many people. Back in the day, I had like 15 people [in the room] when I was giving birth. It was like a party."
