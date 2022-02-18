‘Yellowstone’ star Forrie J. Smith refuses to get vaccinated for SAG Awards

Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith announced that he won’t be attending this year’s SAG Awards due to its Covid-19 rules, making proof of vaccination mandatory.
Taking to Instagram, the actor informed his fans about his absense from the event in since-deleted video.
“I mean no offense to anyone," he said. "I'm not vaccinated and it's a requirement to be vaccinated to be at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony."
Smith told his followers that he will not ‘get vaccinated.’
"I haven't been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don't vaccinate my dogs, I don't vaccinate my horses," he expressed. "I've never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities."
“It's just my beliefs. I just don't believe in that stuff. Whatever,” he concluded.
Smith and his co-stars have been nominated in the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series category at the prestigious awards.
The SAG Awards have informed the attendees to “show proof of vaccination plus booster shot (if eligible), proof of negative lab-based COVID-19 PCR test within 48 hours of event, and negative antigen (rapid) test the day of the event," read on official website.
Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West
Lord Snowden divorced his wife in 2020
Daily Mail criticized the sons of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday in its editorial
The book on Queen will be sent to school children
Sarah Ferguson photographed on the back seat of a Range Rover while being driven through Windsor Great Park
Kim and North were all smiles as they hugged each other in adorable photo